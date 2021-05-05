Mount: Real Madrid should’ve feared Chelsea as a team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some players pretend they don’t hear the noise, but Mason Mount is not one of them.

The Chelsea midfielder scored off a Christian Pulisic late in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg to give the Blues a place in the May 29 final opposite Man City in Istanbul Turkey.

“We just give it everything. We run that extra yard for each other,” Mount said on television after Chelsea beat Real Madrid to reach the Champions League Final.

“I saw one of their players before say he doesn’t lose sleep over individuals, but as a team they ought to lose sleep about us as a team.”

Obviously Mount is excited to reach the UCL Final, but it’s obviously incredibly emotional considering he’s been with Chelsea since he was in grade school.

“Special, yeah, to come through this club and do it and now we’re in a Champions League Final is unbelievable but we haven’t done it yet. Hopefully we can win and it would be the cherry on top of a very good season.”

"There's nothing like a Champions League Final. You can't replicate that." Mason Mount on facing City next in the #UCL 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/06zyu86Wrx — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 5, 2021

