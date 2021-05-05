Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When fans return to Premier League stadiums to close out the 2020-21 season, only home fans will be allowed to attend fixtures during the final two weeks later this month, the league announced on Wednesday.

The decision to not allow home fans was made for two reasons: 1) “varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach”, and 2) so as to “maximize the opportunity for home-fan attendance.” The Premier League also confirmed that full stadiums are the aim from the start of the 2021-22 season in September.

From the Premier League’s statement:

Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximizing the opportunity for home-fan attendance. The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums. Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season.

The plan is still for up to 10,000 fans (or 25 percent of total capacity, whichever is lesser) to attend games in the final two weeks of the season.