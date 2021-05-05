When fans return to Premier League stadiums to close out the 2020-21 season, only home fans will be allowed to attend fixtures during the final two weeks later this month, the league announced on Wednesday.
[ MORE: Man City oust PSG to reach Champions League final ]
The decision to not allow home fans was made for two reasons: 1) “varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach”, and 2) so as to “maximize the opportunity for home-fan attendance.” The Premier League also confirmed that full stadiums are the aim from the start of the 2021-22 season in September.
From the Premier League’s statement:
Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximizing the opportunity for home-fan attendance.
The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.
Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season.
[ MORE: Pep “incredibly proud” of guiding Man City to UCL final, his own return ]
The plan is still for up to 10,000 fans (or 25 percent of total capacity, whichever is lesser) to attend games in the final two weeks of the season.
The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two matchweeks of the 2020-21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom.
Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from May 17 in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than May 10.
…
Matchweek 37 will now be played on May 18-19, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 11 am ET on Sunday, May 23 as planned.