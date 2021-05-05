Real Madrid’s Hazard gets grief for post-loss laughter with Chelsea (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard was (or was not) a Galactico, he was a Chelsea hero, but his apparent non-mourning of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League exit at the hands and feet of his former club is raising some eyebrows.

Hazard arrived at Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and starred for the club almost immediately and through his exit to Real in 2019.

The 2014-15 Premier League Player of the Year helped Chelsea collect plenty of silverware, including two league titles, two FA Cups, two Europa Leagues, and a League Cup.

But the European Cup is missing from that list and he’s not lifted it with Madrid either.

So Madridista eyebrows were raised — to put it mildly — when Hazard was spotted laughing with ex-Chelsea teammate Kurt Zouma and Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after the London outfit ended Real’s UCL dreams for 2020-21.

Hazard wasn’t bad in the loss, completing two of four dribbles and 31-of-36 passes while drawing four fouls.

Honestly this would’ve probably been overblown anywhere. Even people in abject misery can get a laugh or comfort from an old friend.

Then again, maybe this is just a precursor to Mino Raiola’s Hazard-for-Pogba swap. Chess, not checkers from the superagent.

Eden Hazard was happy for his former teammates 💙 pic.twitter.com/qhBpwODiAS — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 5, 2021

