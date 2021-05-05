Sheffield United – Crystal Palace: How to watch, start time, stream, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Relegated Sheffield United would love to grab a rare home win from stagnant Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane (start time 10am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace has lost three-straight and is winless in four, but still holds an 11-point advantage on the bottom three with five matches left on the PL docket.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Blades have just 17 points this season and would be thrilled to build up their confidence for the Championship by collecting a Premier League win at home.

Sheffield United has only drawn twice while losing 27 matches this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news

Sheffield United

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Ampadu (groin). OUT: Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (thigh).

Crystal Palace

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (groin), James Tomkins (fitness). OUT: Mamadou Salho (other), Nathan Ferguson (other), Connor Wickham (other), James McArthur (calf).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Sheffield United (+190) | Crystal Palace (+215) | Draw (+215) PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Sheffield United – Crystal Palace prediction Well, does Wilf Zaha play? Even with him active but below 100 percent, the Eagles do have the weapons to punish Blades. But we think this one has a confidence-boosting win for Blades written all over It. Heck, we’re even calling for a Rhian Brewster goal. Sheffield United 2-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Sheffield United – Crystal Palace stream, start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

