Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the Manchester United owners personally apologized to him over the club’s involvement in the European Super League after subsequent fan protests cause the postponement of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

Solskjaer made it abundantly clear that Manchester United’s majority shareholders, the Glazer family, bear full responsibility for the fiasco and that they must do a better job communicating with the fans in the future — “We need to communicate better as a club.”

“I know our fans would want a team that is likable,” Solskjaer said on Wednesday. “I have been communicating with the owners and got an apology personally.”

“It was a difficult day for us. Of course we wanted to play, to beat Liverpool for the fans. Our job is getting good results on the pitch. But as I said before the game, we have to listen, to hear the fans’ voice. “It’s everyone’s right to protest, but it has to be in a civilized manner. Unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that’s a step too far. Then it’s a police matter, it’s not about showing your opinions anymore. “Of course my focus has to be on the results, but you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see we have challenges to be dealt with. Other individuals have started communicating with fans’ groups, which is going to be massive for us going forward.”

At least at Old Trafford, the fan protests took on a much deeper meaning over the weekend, as Manchester United fans not only protested the Super League as a (failed) idea, but also made known their long-held desire for the Glazers to sell their shares in the club.

The Glazers have given no indication that they will entertain the idea of selling the club.

