Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergio Aguero will be a wanted man this summer and it appears Barcelona have made their move for the Argentine superstar.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Aguero, 32, is a free agent in July and will leave Manchester City after 10 glittering seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports says that Barcelona and Aguero have held talks and there is a growing sense in Catalonia that Aguero will team up with his close friend Lionel Messi.

Per the report, Aguero has shown interest in staying in England and playing for Chelsea in the Premier League. However, the pull of playing for Barcelona and alongside Messi may be too much for City’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Does Aguero to Barcelona make sense?

It makes so much sense that it is almost too sensible.

Aguero has had an injury-hit season for City but he showcased his class with a fine goal at Crystal Palace last weekend and Ronald Koeman needs a poacher to finish off chances. Aguero as a free agent is an incredible piece of business and he has at least three or four years left in the tank.

Messi is also out of contract this summer but it seems more likely that the superstar will be persuaded to stay at Barcelona, as new president Joan Laporta is trying to usher in a new era and is doing everything he can to keep Messi around.

Messi, 33, was set to leave last summer but Barcelona blocked his transfer request on legal grounds and ever since he has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

If Aguero did arrive to play alongside his close friend, it would not only make sense for Messi to stay but it would also slot in with Barcelona’s financial situation.

The cash-strapped club are eyeing plenty of free transfers this summer and it is widely believed that Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Aguero will all arrive as free agents.

That is quite a free rebuild and extra experience and quality is clearly what Barcelona need to get back to challenging for the Champions League.

Simply put: whatever they can do to keep Messi happy should be done.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports