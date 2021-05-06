Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League is down to the semifinal stage, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United one round away from silverware showdown.

ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

North London’s Gunners have to come back from a 2-1 first leg loss in Spain, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devills have a heavy 6-2 lead against USMNT prospect Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma.

If Arsenal and Man United take care of business in the semifinal stage, they will meet in the final in Gdansk, Poland on May 26.

Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: Thursday and May 6 (Semifinal)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: UCL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League semifinal schedule

First legs —

Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal

Second legs — Both matches at 3pm ET Thursday

AS Roma v Manchester United

Arsenal v Villarreal

Europa League semifinal second leg betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Arsenal (-120) v Villarreal (+320) | Draw (+270)

AS Roma (+275) v Manchester United (-115) v | Draw (+300)

Europa League semifinal predictions

Europa League outright winner betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Manchester United (-200)

Villarreal (+350)

Arsenal (+350)

AS Roma (+5000)

