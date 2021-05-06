Declan Rice to Manchester City and Mohamed Salah to PSG are two of the latest transfer reports featured, as the transfer news is ramping up.

With so many teams not spending big last summer and the financial situation improving, slightly, it feels like this summer will be a big one for transfers.

Add in plenty of star players running down their contracts to become free agents this summer and there will be a lot of transfer chat and signings to keep us all very, very busy.

Let’s focus on the two latest juicy reports.

Declan Rice to Manchester City

West Ham United will do well to keep hold of Declan Rice this summer, as the England international is being chased by top clubs across the Premier League.

Rice, 22, is among the top holding midfielders in the PL and has been chased by Chelsea for many years and Manchester United are also said to be interested.

However, The Times are reporting that Manchester City are preparing a bid for Rice.

Per the report, City are waiting to find out of Fernandinho, 36, will sign a new contract or leave this summer. If their legendary holding midfielder decides to move on, then Rice would be an excellent replacement.

Rodri is also a superb holding midfielder, so City may not need to move for Rice, but he would add an extra steel to their midfield and is also capable of slotting in at center back if needed.

Rice is likely to cost well over $100 million and City don’t usually pay that much on transfer fees. However, as we’ve seen with their purchase of Ruben Dias last summer, if they spend big on top quality then it makes a huge difference.

There’s no doubt Rice will fall into that category and it seems like the only way he will stay at West Ham beyond next season is if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He is a guaranteed starter for England and is destined for the top.

Salah continues to be linked with a move away

These Mohamed Salah transfer reports just won’t go away, will they?

Salah, 28, spoke to Sky Sports last week and said there have been no talks between himself and Liverpool about a new contract or his future.

Previously the Egyptian star stated he could potentially head to La Liga to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future.

What about PSG, Mo?

According to a report in Le Parisien, Salah is wanted by the French giants and they could make their move this summer as they fear Kylian Mbappe will head to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has just one year left on his current contract at PSG, while Salah has two years left on his deal at Liverpool so this is the summer where the Reds could cash in. If they want to.

Salah has been sensational over the last four seasons for Liverpool, scoring 123 goals in 198 games in all competitions. But it does seem like he is coming towards the end of his time at Anfield and his relationship with Jurgen Klopp isn’t the best.

Salah at PSG alongside Neymar would be something else, and it slots in with PSG’s philosophy of buying established stars to keep them pushing on towards the next level which is Champions League glory.

Having gone so close over the last two seasons, you get the sense PSG’s owners will make big moves this summer to try and get Mauricio Pochettino whoever he wants to win the Champions League. Salah will guarantee 20-25 goals per season and PSG lacked firepower whenever Mbappe has been out injured.

