Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League

Champions League final set: Manchester City – Chelsea

The UEFA Champion League final is set: Premier League champions-to-be Manchester City will face top-four hopefuls Chelsea at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, May 29.

It’s the second all-Premier League final in the Champions League in three seasons, after Liverpool and Tottenham made it an all-English affair back in 2019.

Manchester City are probably the favorites, but overwhelmingly so? Given they play so similarly to one another, does this matchup really come down to the managers, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel?

Answers within (video at top of page).

Top-four chase: Can Chelsea survive a brutal schedule?

Speaking of Manchester City – Chelsea, they’re set to face off this weekend in the Premier League (Watch live, Saturday at 12:30 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Think of it as an appetizer for viewers around the world, and a scouting mission for the players and managers. Here’s hoping they get the early-game jitters out of the way three weeks early.

Of course, that’s just one of 10 games on the docket from Friday to Monday. Check out the full schedule with TV/streaming info here.

Transfer season is upon us, which means transfer rumors

Sergio Aguero to Barcelona? Mohamed Salah to PSG? Declan Rice to Manchester City?

One thing is certain: This summer’s transfer window should more than make up for the relative lack of activity a year ago.

Follow @AndyEdMLS