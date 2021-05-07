The Glazer family have released a statement and an apology to the Manchester United Fans’ Forum, as they addressed the recent protests over their ownership and signing up to the now-collapsed European Super League.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Executive co-chairman Joel Glazer apologized in the statement as he responded to calls from fans to say something by this Friday, which he has done.

The American businessman addressed concerns about trying to join the Super League, possible changes to their current ownership model and recent fan unrest.

The latter saw some United fans break into Old Trafford last week and enter the pitch and dressing rooms before Manchester United – Liverpool — police officers were also injured as the clashed with protestors outside the ground — as the game was postponed.

What did the Glazer family say?

“I was personally humbled by parts of your letter, as you explained so clearly why our initial support for the European Super League left you feeling angry and let down. I would like to reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made,” Joel Glazer said.

“In particular, I want to acknowledge the need for change, with deeper consultation with you as our main fan representative body across a range of important issues, including the competitions we play in. We also recognize the importance of fan and football interests being embedded in key decision-making processes at every level of the club, and we are open to constructive discussions on how to reinforce that principle.”

Glazer added that “my family and I care deeply about Manchester United and feel a profound sense of responsibility to protect and enhance its strength for the long-term, while respecting its values and traditions.”

The American businessman also added that fans will be included in decisions made on investing in the redevelopment of Old Trafford and their Carrington training ground, plus more shares in the club for fans.

“To highlight some specific points, as one of the few European football clubs listed on the public markets, we believe in the principle of fans owning shares in the club,” Glazer continued. “We have previously engaged with the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust on fan share ownership and we want to continue and accelerate those discussions, together with provisions to enhance associated fan consultation.

“We recognize that the Government-initiated, fan-led review of football is a positive opportunity to explore new structures for fan engagement and influence. I can assure you that we will willingly and openly engage in the review, with the aim of putting fans at the heart of the game and ensuring their interests are advanced and protected.”

Glazer finished by saying he would arrange a meeting with the fans’ forum as soon as possible after the final game of the 2020-21 season, as he aims to include supporters more in key decisions made at the club.

He also said the Glazer family will continue to reinvest in the playing squad and help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer progress, on the pitch.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports