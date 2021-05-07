Leeds – Tottenham: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham’s top-four hopes can get their second boost of the match week if Ryan Mason’s men can beat back the top-half dreams of Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds on Saturday at Elland Road (start time, 7:30am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs are unbeaten in three after back-to-back defeats of Southampton and Sheffield United, and can retake fifth-place for at least a day if it beats Leeds.

WATCH LEEDS – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

The hosts are winless in three as they put the wraps on a first Premier League season in two decades, one that hasn’t included a whiff of relegation fear in months.

But Leeds may not have threatening playmaker Raphinha nor influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Leeds United

QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (knee). OUT: Adam Forshaw (muscular), Helder Costa (back)

Tottenham

OUT: Ben Davies (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Leeds (+245) | Tottenham Hotspur (-103) | Draw (+270) PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Prediction Leeds has looked out of gas and Tottenham is, somehow, still In the fight for a place in Europe. Surprises aren’t rare In the Premier League but at this stage In the season It’s difficult not to predict three points for Spurs. Leeds 1-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Leeds – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola