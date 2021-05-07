Leicester City host Newcastle in a big game for the Foxes on Friday (Watch live at 2pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as they can take a huge step towards finishing in the top four.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have a five-point lead over fifth place heading into the final four games of the season but they do face Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in their final three outings. That makes this winnable home game against Newcastle even more important, as they aim to go one better than last season’s fifth-place finish and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle are at the other end of the table and have safety within reach, as Steve Bruce’s side have improved drastically in recent weeks and could be safe from relegation by the end of this Matchweek. With Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson back fit they look like a totally different team.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Newcastle with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 7, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (-264) | Newcastle (+700) | Draw (+375)

Prediction

Leicester will want to get this win in the big as early as possible, and that could leave them vulnerable on the break. I expect Saint-Maximin and Wilson to cause problems and this will be close, with a whiff of an upset in the air. Leicester 1-1 Newcastle.

How to watch, and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Friday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

