Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 35 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (thigh), Granit Xhaka (hamstring)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Jack Grealish (calf – setback), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Florin Andone (knee) | OUT: Adam Lallana (calf), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Robbie Brady (calf), Kevin Long (calf)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (thigh)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (head) | OUT: James McArthur (calf), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (knee), Harrison Reed (knock) | OUT: Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (knee) | OUT: Liam Cooper (suspension), Adam Forshaw (groin), Helder Costa (back)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee – out for season), James Justin (knee), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Divock Origi (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: John Stones (suspension)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Daniel James (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Fabian Schar (fitness), Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Ryan Fraser (groin), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Ampadu (groin) | OUT: Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (groin), Oliver McBurnie (foot)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Obafemi (undisclosed) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle), Ryan Bertrand (calf), William Smallbone (knee), Danny Ings (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Ben Davies (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

OUT: Robert Snodgrass (back), Branislav Ivanovic (thigh), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan – unable to face parent club)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mark Noble (calf), Angelo Ogobonna (thigh) | OUT: Declan Rice (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (COVID-19), Rayan Ait Nouri (knock) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Pedro Neto (knee – out for season), Jonny (knee – out for season), Fernando Marcal (groin)

