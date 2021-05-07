Premier League run-in: What is the relegation situation?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fulham and West Brom are battling but running out of time in the Premier League relegation battle.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Funny what just one or two weeks can do for a team’s outlook on the season.

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, during the countdown to the final day on May 23.

When it comes to preserving Premier League status for another year, who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final seven games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Premier League relegation battle: The run-in analysis

Sheffield United has been relegated and Newcastle has surged away from trouble as Steve Bruce’s side have improved massively since Alan Saint-Maximin returned from injury.

West Brom are 10 points from safety with four games left to play. Fulham are only slightly better, nine points adrift. Things are looking bleak for the Cottagers.

Burnley have surged up the standings, while Southampton and Brighton should just about be safe from the drop. Scott Parker and his Fulham side now need to win all four of their remaining games and hope for help.

Brighton

Current position: 14th

Games played: 34

Current points: 37

Goal difference: -4

Remaining schedule: Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Southampton

Current position: 15th

Games played: 33

Current points: 37

Goal difference: -18

Remaining schedule: Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Fulham (H), West Ham (A)

Burnley

Current position: 16th

Games played: 34

Current points: 36

Goal difference: -16

Remaining schedule: Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

Newcastle

Current position: 17th

Games played: 34

Current points: 36

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Leicester City (A), Man City (H), Sheffield United (H), Fulham (A)

Fulham

Current position: 18th

Games played: 34

Current points: 27

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man United (A), Newcastle (H)

West Bromwich Albion

Current position: 19th

Games played: 34

Current points: 26

Goal difference: -34

Remaining schedule: Arsenal (A), Liverpool (H), West Ham (H), Leeds (A)

Sheffield United – Relegated

Follow @NicholasMendola