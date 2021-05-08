Bayern Munich wins ninth-straight Bundesliga: Dortmund, Wolfsburg win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich learned it will officially be pursuing a 10th-straight Bundesliga title Saturday morning, shortly before it kicked off at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hansi Flick’s men got support from the man who will replace the departing Bayern coach, though certainly not on purpose; Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund to seal its status as runner-up to the Bavarians.

It’s a 31st top-flight title for Bayern, who has won 19 of the last 28 Bundesliga titles. They’ve already opened up a two-goal lead on Gladbach, so safe to say that the celebrations will not be tempered at all.

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 RB Leipzig

The German Cup Final preview went to more desperate Dortmund, who is now two points back of third-place Wolfsburg and six back of Leipzig with two matches left.

Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho provided a two-goal cushion by the 51st minute, but Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo brought the match level with 13 minutes left at the Westfalenstadion.

Sancho completed his brace with three minutes left, giving Raphael Guerreiro a second assist and putting life into BVB’s hopes of a Champions League campaign when Marco Rose takes over next summer.

BVB’s top-four fate is far from sealed, but this is a huge step. The Black and Yellow have a two-point lead on fifth-place Eintracht Frankfurt, who plays its match-in-hand versus Mainz on Sunday.

Dortmund finishes away to Mainz and home to Bayer Leverkusen, while Wolfsburg meets Leipzig and Mainz, and Eintracht follows up Mainz with Schalke and Freiburg.

Wolfsburg 3-0 Union Berlin

Wolfsburg is good money to return to the Champions League as USMNT back John Brooks and his mates put an end to Union’s faint top-five hopes with a 3-0 win.

Josip Brekalo scored all three goals for Wolfsburg, and Brooks led a steady backline with 89 percent passing and seven clearances.

Brekalo, 22, has five goals and two assists in his last eight matches after the hat trick.

Elsewhere

Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg — Friday

Werder Bremen 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenhei 4-2 Schalke

Bayern Munich – Borussia Monchengladbach — 12:30pm ET Saturday

Koln v Freiburg — 7:30am ET Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz — 9:30am ET Sunday

Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld — Noon ET Sunday

