Liverpool – Southampton live! How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Liverpool’s been left to stew on a draw with Newcastle for two weeks ahead of a visit from Southampton to Anfield (start time, 3:15pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The Reds saw their Sunday match at Manchester United postponed by fan protests but can keep their top-four hopes alive by beating Saints.

Southampton drew Leicester City with 10 men on April 30 and are 10 points clear of the bottom three with five matches left compared to four for its relegation rivals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool’s visit from Southampton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news

⭐️ #LIVSOU TEAM NEWS ⭐️ Kabak, Milner, Keita and Davies out with minor fitness concerns. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 8, 2021

Saturday night squad 😇 Here’s the #SaintsFC team that will be taking on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/Yq54v8aled — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 8, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Liverpool (-358) | Southampton (+850) | Draw (+450) PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Prediction Saints can’t scrap with anyone but the absences of Danny Ings and Oriol Romeu are significant, especially given the motivation of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Figure on a big day for Mohamed Salah and/or ex-Southampton and Sadio Mane. Liverpool 3-1 Southampton.

How to watch Liverpool – Southampton stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:30pm ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

