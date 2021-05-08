Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Chelsea is a huge game on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) and is a tasty preview of the UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s City know if they win this game they will win the Premier League title and it would cap off an incredible few weeks. After winning the League Cup and then getting past PSG to reach their first-ever Champions League final, Guardiola would love to seal the title this weekend.

As for Chelsea, they are also celebrating reaching the Champions League final for the first time since 2012 and just the third time in their history as Thomas Tuchel continues to work wonders in his first few months in charge. After reaching the FA Cup final (by beating Man City in the semifinal) and now the Champions League final against City in Istanbul on May 29, finishing in the top four is the big target for Chelsea.

A win at City would not only put down a huge marker ahead of the Champions League final, it would also push them even closer to securing a top four finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Sheffield United – Crystal Palace, stream live! How to watch, odds,... Three things we learned from Leeds – Tottenham Leeds – Tottenham, watch live! How to watch, odds, prediction

Team news

Manchester City have one absentee and that is John Stones who is suspended.

Chelsea also have just one player out, with Mateo Kovacic suffering a small setback in his return from a thigh injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City are the heavy favorites at -110, while Chelsea are +320 to win. The draw is +235.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Well, this will be very, very interesting. City need a win to seal the title, while Chelsea are pushing hard to finish in the top four. Add in the subplot that this is a preview of the Champions League final in a few weeks and it will be fascinating. I’m going for City to overpower Chelsea and get the win they need to clinch their third title in four seasons. Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports