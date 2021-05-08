Neymar signs new contract at PSG

Neymar has committed his future to PSG, as the Brazilian superstar has signed a huge new contract.

Neymar, 29, has extended his stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2025 and it is reported he will be paid $36.5 million per season and there’s a huge bonus in his deal if PSG win the UEFA Champions League.

With Mauricio Pochettino only in charge for the last few months, PSG came up just short in reaching consecutive Champions League finals as they were beaten by Manchester City in the semifinals.

They face a tough task to win Ligue 1 this season, but Neymar signing a new deal could well encourage Kylian Mbappe (who has just one year on his current contract) to do the same, plus gives an insight into the plans PSG have to rebuild their squad.

Speaking about his new contract, the former Santos and Barcelona star was more than happy to commit his future to Les Parisiens.

“It is a great pleasure to extend the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain,” Neymar said. “It’s a real pride to be part of this group, to work with these players, this great coach and to be part of the history of this club. These are the things that make me believe even more in this great project. Here, I grew up as a person, as a human being and as a player, too. So I’m very happy to extend it and hope to win a lot more trophies here.”

Good deal for everyone?

When Neymar arrived at PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of $270 million, he was tasked with leading them to Champions League glory.

That hasn’t happened, yet, but PSG are getting closer.

Injuries and issues off the pitch have impacted Neymar’s time in Paris so far, but when he has been fit and in his best form, he’s been sensational.

He has scored 85 goals in 112 total appearances for PSG and now that he has locked himself in to a huge deal for the prime years of his career, you would think their Qatari ownership group now have big plans to support him and Pochettino to win the Champions League. That would surely include keeping Mbappe around.

The Neymar to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United reports will stop.

For now.

