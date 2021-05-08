Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MANCHESTER — Christian Pulisic is on fire for Chelsea right now, and he played a huge part in a superb comeback win at Manchester City as the Blues took a huge step towards a top four finish.

The USMNT forward, 22, has been pivotal in Chelsea reaching the final of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, plus pushing them into the top four, and he had a hockey assist and was a huge threat in the second half at City.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic performed at Etihad Stadium, as City will have to play a lot closer attention to him in the Champions League final.

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic

1st minute: He started on the right side of the 3-4-2-1.

2nd minute: Fouled by Benjamin Mendy to win a free kick.

9th minute: Had a lot of defensive work to do. Dropped deeper to lay it off.

11th minute: Fouled, again. This time by Rodri. Went on a dribble out wide.

19th minute: A good run forward leads to a chance for Werner, who looked like he was offside, but a set piece situation comes to nothing. Tried to get on the ball and sneak in-behind Ake, but the City center back handled his threat well.

25th minute: Ake nipped in and took the ball and Pulisic. The American wanted a foul, but nothing was given. Tuchel was livid on the sidelines.

29th minute: Played in by Werner on the edge of the box, and tried to set up Alonso but the Chelsea man got his run all wrong.

34th minute: Smart turn and touch but Chelsea caught in possession and City broke.

41st minute: Flicked a header forward under pressure from Ake. Couldn’t get involved in the game.

47th minute: Tried to squirm away from the City midfield but found it tough to get the ball in dangerous areas. Dropped deeper and deeper.

59th minute: A few good runs and touches on the right flank as he cut inside. Chelsea and Pulisic pushed hard for an equalizer. He is a growing influence in the game.

60th minute: Ziyech tried to find him on the edge of the box but Ake put him off. Moments later he lashed a shot way over from a good position.

63rd minute: Involved in Chelsea’s equalizer as he played the ball out to Azpilicueta who crossed for Ziyech to arrow home. Hockey assist.

73rd minute: Brilliant turn and run towards goal, as he was fouled but the referee played advantage. Caused havoc after switching to a central attacking role.

85th minute: Turned centrally and kept an attack going.

90th minute: Hacked down by Gabriel Jesus. Won another free kick.

