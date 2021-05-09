AC Milan wallops Juventus in Turin, sends champs outside top four (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ante Rebic and AC Milan pounded Juventus in Turin to send Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. toward the Europa League.

Talk about a way to fast-forward and amplify CR7 transfer rumors.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan have been annoyed by cross-town rivals Inter passing them on the table and winning the scudetto In runaway fashion, that hasn’t stopped them from vying for second.

[ MORE: Serie A table, box scores, leaders ]

And in doing so, Milan smashed Juventus 3-0 on Sunday to send Juve out of the top four and in danger of Europa League play next season in what would be a first year outside the Champions League since 2011-12.

Milan scored with two of its three second-half shots on target after a 1-0 first half.

Brahim Diaz was the first-half scorer, while Ante Rebic and Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori also scored.

Rebic’s goal… yup.

Cristiano Ronaldo managed just two shots, neither on target, as Juve slipped a point off the top four pace. USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie also struggled to put his imprint on the game, days after manager Andrea Pirlo issued some odd comments on the player.

Juve doesn’t need much to rectify its place, with 69 points enough to keep it a point back of fourth-place Napoli and two back of AC Milan and Atalanta.

Juve next heads to eighth-place Sassuolo before hosting champions Inter and finishing up at 12th-place Bologna.

AC Milan meets two bottom-half sides before concluding its UCL hopes against second-place Atalanta, who also tangles with bottom-half sides before the finale.

Napoli has a decidedly mid-table run-in, while Lazio has an outside shot of climbing into the UCL if it can run the table against Parma, city rivals Roma, and tricky Sassuolo.

