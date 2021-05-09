Ancelotti says Everton fighting for Europe: ‘Without attitude we are dead’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carlo Ancelotti vows to keep Everton’s attitude prepared for a top-six fight and also to avoid the out-of-town scoreboard.

Ancelotti says he doesn’t care what happens with the other teams involved in the chase for Europa League qualification after leading Everton within three points of fifth-place with a win over West Ham United at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

While Everton’s goal was wonderful, this was not like some of the Toffees’ wins we saw earlier this season with RIcharlison, James Rodriguez, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin producing chances time and again.

[ MORE: Three things from Everton – West Ham ]

Instead, it was more about making an early goal go the distance while flustering West Ham’s attack with gritty performances by Ben Godfrey, Allan, and others.

“We knew that this was a vital game and there is another on Thursday against Villa and we have to be ready,” Ancelotti said, via the BBC. “The attitude is the base of this team, without the attitude we are dead.”

Ancelotti bristled a little at the idea that West Ham’s 68 percent possession was alarming, suggesting that the zero shots on target was a more important fact.

Sure, West Ham struck a post, but the Toffees were very difficult to break down.

“I’m not concerned about the possession West Ham had because possession doesn’t mean you score goals,” Ancelotti said. “We are not a possession team because we have different qualities. The correlation between possession and victory is not for football, it is for another sport.”

Everton is away to Villa on Thursday before Sheffield United visits Sunday and Wolves come around four days later. Nine points there could be enough for the Europa League without anything from Man City on Championship Sunday, and perhaps eight points will be the target from the remaining 12.

How high can the Toffees rise on the table?

Follow @NicholasMendola