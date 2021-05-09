Arsenal – West Brom live! Lineups, stream link, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – West Brom will be an intriguing clash on Sunday (start time, 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams head into this with plenty of negativity in the air.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are still reeling from being knocked out of the Europa League at the semifinal stage by Villarreal, as the Gunners now look set for their first season not in European competition in 25 years. They are ninth in the table and will need to win their last four games to have a chance of sneaking into the Europa League spots.

As for the Baggies, they are close to being relegated. Sam Allardyce’s side have improved drastically in recent weeks but it looks like being too little too late, as they are nine points from safety heading into this weekend and only have four games remaining. It remains to be seen whether or not Allardyce will stick around next season to try and bring the ‘Boing, Boing Baggies’ straight back up from the Championship.

WATCH ARSENAL – WEST BROM STREAM LIVE

Here’s everything you need ahead of Arsenal – West Brom.

Team news

Arsenal does not have David Luiz and Granit Xhaka, but Alexandre Lacazette is available from the bench where he’s joined by Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

West Brom will not have Ainsley Maitland-Niles available as he’s on loan from Arsenal, while Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass remain out injured and aren’t expected to play again this season.

🚨 Six changes from midweek ➡️ Chambers, Gabriel, Ceballos, Elneny, Willian, Martinelli

⬅️ Bellerin, Mari, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Aubameyang#ARSWBA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 9, 2021

📋 Team news is in at the Emirates Stadium. Phillips and Robinson come into our starting XI.@MonsterEnergy | #ARSWBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 9, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal are the heavy favorites at -223, while West Brom are massive outsiders at +575. The draw is +340.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Will we see some kind of reaction from Arsenal? Well, Arteta hopes so. Their only chance of qualifying for Europe is now through the league and they need to win this. But West Brom have shown plenty of pride and I fancy a bit of an upset here. Arsenal 1-1 West Brom.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports