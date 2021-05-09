Manchester United will look to go 14 Premier League games without a loss when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Going back even further, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League fixtures after losing three of their first six to start the 2020-21 season.

It’s clear now that the short turnaround from last season’s Europa League final to the new campaign played a major role in Manchester United’s early struggles, effectively removing them from the title race by Nov. 1. In some ways, that fact makes it all the more impressive what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did in the ensuing five months, climbing into 2nd place where they hold a four-point lead on 3rd-place Leicester City with a game in hand.

Only time will tell what the 2021-22 season holds, but we might just look back on the current campaign as the starting point of Manchester United’s return to glory.

As for Aston Villa, 2020-21 has been a raging success for Dean Smith and Co., after only managing to avoid relegation on the final day a year ago — 13 more points won (in only 33 games) than their 35-point tally from 38 games last season. Sure, results have taken a nosedive in recent weeks (just two wins from their last nine Premier League outings), but Aston Villa, who have a game in hand, still have the inside track on 9th place with just one point standing between themselves and Arsenal.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Villa – Manchester United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa: OUT: Jack Grealish (calf – setback), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Manchester United: OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Daniel James (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+340) | Manchester United (-134) | Draw (+275)

Prediction

An uphill battle for Aston Villa, who have struggled terribly to create scoring chances without Grealish, who’s once again a major doubt. Only Manchester City have a better points total away from home (42-37) than Manchester United, while Villa have been decidedly average (21 points – 11th) at home. Advantage: visitors. Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Aston Villa – Manchester United and start time

Kickoff: 9:05 am ET Sunday

