La Liga’s schedule is coming down to the wire, and the matches between Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona continue to hold the most weight on the final days.

The first match-up between Barcelona and Real Madrid came just before Halloween, Oct. 25, at the Camp Nou in Catalonia. Real Madrid completed a sweep in April, but still has no control over its title destiny because Atletico Madrid holds table sway.

The first Madrid Derby was Dec. 13 at the Bernabeu, won 2-0 by Real to spoil Atleti’s previously unbeaten league season. Real repaid Atleti’s visit in a 1-1 draw on March 17, meaning Real Madrid holds the tiebreakers on its rivals but also the most difficult run-in of the three title rivals (which is four if all three fall apart and Sevilla fails to lose again).

The dreadful calendar year of 2020 closed up shop with the Basque Derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, the two rivals also meeting when Real won the Copa del Rey. The second La Liga meeting is Wednesday.

Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.

La Liga 2020-21 standings

La Liga 2020-21 schedule

Matchday 1

Alaves 0-1 Real Betis

Eibar 0-0 Celta Vigo

Cadiz 0-2 Osasuna

Granada 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Valencia 4-2 Levante

Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Villarreal 1-1 Huesca

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla — postponed due to European participation

Barcelona v Elche — postponed due to European participation

Real Madrid v Getafe — postponed due to European participation

Matchday 2

Villarreal 2-1 Eibar

Getafe 1-0 Osasuna

Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia

Huesca 0-2 Cadiz

Granada 2-1 Alaves

Real Betis 2-0 Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid

Levante v Atletico Madrid — postponed due to Champions League run

Sevilla v Elche — postponed due to Europa League run



Matchday 3 – Sept. 27

Alaves 0-0 Getafe

Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada

Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal

Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid

Eibar 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Cadiz 1-3 Sevilla

Osasuna 1-3 Levante

Valencia 1-1 Huesca

Real Valladolid 1-1 Celtia VIgo

Elche 0-3 Real Sociedad

Matchday 4

Real Sociedad 0-1 Valencia

Getafe 3-0 Real Betis

Huesca 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Villarreal 3-1 Alaves

Eibar 0-1 Elche

Real Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Cadiz

Sevilla 1-0 Levante

Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona

Granada v Osasuna — postponed as Granada faces Malmo in Europa League

Matchday 5

Real Valladolid 1-2 Eibar

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Villarreal

Elche 0-0 Huesca

Real Sociedad 3-0 Getafe

Valencia 0-2 Real Betis

Osasuna 2-0 Celtia Vigo

Alaves 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Levante 0-2 Real Madrid

Cadiz 1-1 Granada

Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla

Matchday 6

Granada 1-0 Sevilla

Celta Vigo 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 0-1 Cadiz

Getafe 1-0 Barcelona

Eibar 0-0 Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Levante

Villarreal 2-1 Valencia

Huesca 2-2 Real Valladolid

Alaves 0-2 Elche

Real Betis 0-3 Real Sociedad

Matchday 7 – Oct. 25

Elche 2-1 Valencia

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

Sevilla 0-1 Eibar

Osasuna 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Betis

Real Valladolid 0-2 Alaves

Cadiz 0-0 Villarreal

Getafe 0-1 Granada

Real Sociedad 4-1 Huesca

Levante 1-1 Celta Vigo

Matchday 8 – Nov. 1

Alaves 1-1 Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Sevilla

Real Betis 3-1 Elche

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Sociedad

Eibar 0-2 Cadiz

Granada 1-1 Levante

Osasuna 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca

Valencia 2-2 Getafe

Villarreal 2-0 Real Valladolid

Matchday 9 – Nov. 8

Atletico Madrid 4-0 Cadiz

Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis

Getafe 1-3 Villarreal

Huesca 1-1 Eibar

Levante 1-1 Alaves

Real Sociedad 2-0 Granada

Sevilla 1-0 Osasuna

Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid

Real Valladolid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 1-1 Celta Vigo

Matchday 10 – Nov. 22

Alaves 2-2 Valencia

Athletic Bilbao 4-0 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

Eibar 0-0 Getafe

Cadiz 0-1 Real Sociedad

Granada 1-3 Real Valladolid

Levante 1-1 Elche

Osasuna 1-1 Huesca

Sevilla 4-2 Celta Vigo

Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid

Matchday 11 – Nov. 29

Real Sociedad 1-1 Villarreal

Real Valladolid 1-1 Levante

Elche 1-1 Cadiz

Valencia 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Huesca 0-1 Sevilla

Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

Real Betis 0-2 Eibar

Celta Vigo 3-1 Granada

Getafe 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves

Matchday 12 – Dec. 6

Alaves 0-0 Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid

Eibar 0-0 Valencia

Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona

Granada 3-3 Huesca

Levante 3-0 Getafe

Osasuna 0-2 Real Betis

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid

Villarreal 0-0 Elche

Matchday 13 – Dec. 13

Real Valladolid 3-2 Osasuna

Valencia 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Huesca 1-0 Alaves

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad 1-1 Eibar

Real Betis 1-1 Villarreal

Elche 0-1 Granada

Barcelona 1-0 Levante

Celta Vigo 4-0 Cadiz

Matchday 19 – Dec. 15 (Pulled forward from Jan. 20)

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 14 – Dec. 20

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Huesca

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche

Barcelona 2-2 Valencia

Levante 2-1 Real Sociedad

Osasuna 1-3 Villarreal

Sevilla 1-1 Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo 2-0 Alaves

Cadiz 0-2 Getafe

Granada 2-0 Real Betis

Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid

Matchday 15 – Dec. 23

Huesca 1-1 Levante

Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Valencia 0-1 Sevilla

Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona

Villarreal 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 2-2 Osasuna

Getafe 1-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 2-0 Granada

Alaves 2-1 Eibar

Real Betis 1-0 Cadiz

Matchday 16 – Dec. 30

Sevilla 2-0 Villarreal

Barcelona 1-1 Eibar

Levante 4-3 Real Betis

Cadiz 0-0 Real Valladolid

Granada 2-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe

Celta Vigo 2-1 Huesca

Elche 1-1 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Sociedad

Osasuna 1-1 Alaves

Matchday 17 – Jan. 3

Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla

Getafe 0-1 Real Valladolid

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Elche

Alaves 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Eibar 2-0 Granada

Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna

Huesca 0-1 Barcelona

Valencia 1-1 Cadiz

Matchday 2 – rescheduled

Athletic Bilbao 2-3 Barcelona

Matchday 18 – Jan. 10

Celta Vigo 0-4 Villarreal

Sevilla 3-2 Real Sociedad

Granada 0-4 Barcelona

Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid

Levante 2-1 Eibar

Cadiz 3-1 Alaves

Elche 1-3 Getafe

Real Valladolid 0-1 Valencia

Huesca 0-2 Real Betis

Matchday 1 – rescheduled

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

Matchday 4 – rescheduled

Granada 2-0 Osasuna

Matchday 19 – Jan. 20

Real Valladolid 2-2 Elche

Cadiz 2-2 Levante

Alaves 1-2 Sevilla

Getafe 1-0 Huesca

Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo

Villarreal 2-2 Granada

Valencia 1-1 Osasuna

Eibar 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Matchday 20 – Jan. 24

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao 5-1 Getafe

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Valencia

Celta Vigo 1-1 Eibar

Huesca 0-0 Villarreal

Levante 2-2 Real Valladolid

Osasuna 3-1 Granada

Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis

Sevilla 3-0 Cadiz

Elche 0-2 Barcelona

Matchday 21 – Jan. 31

Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis 1-0 Osasuna

Eibar 0-2 Sevilla

Getafe 0-0 Alaves

Cadiz 2-4 Atletico Madrid

Granada 0-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante

Valencia 1-0 Elche

Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociead

Matchday 22 – Feb. 7

Alaves 1-0 Real Valladolid

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona

Huesca 1-2 Real Madrid

Levante 2-2 Granada

Osasuna 2-1 Eibar

Real Sociedad 4-1 Cadiz

Sevilla 3-0 Getafe

Elche 2-2 Villarreal

Matchday 1 — Feb. 9

Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Matchday 23 – Feb. 14

Barcelona 5-1 Alaves

Celta Vigo 3-1 Elche

Eibar 1-1 Real Valladolid

Getafe 0-1 Real Sociead

Cadiz 0-4 Athletic Bilbao

Granada 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Levante 0-1 Osasuna

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

Sevilla 1-0 Huesca

Villarreal 1-2 Real Betis

Matchday 2 — Feb. 17

Levante 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Matchday 24 – Feb. 21

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid 0-2 Levante

Barcelona 1-1 Cadiz

Real Betis 1-0 Getafe

Huesca 3-2 Granada

Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 4-0 Alaves

Valencia 2-0 Celta Vigo

Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid

Elche 1-0 Eibar

Matchday 1 — Feb. 24

Barcelona 3-0 Elche

Matchday 25 – Feb. 28

Alaves 0-1 Osasuna

Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Valladolid

Eibar 1-1 Huesca

Getafe 3-0 Valencia

Cadiz 0-1 Real Betis

Granada 2-1 Elche

Levante 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona

Villarreal 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Matchday 26 – March 7

Valencia 2-1 Villarreal

Real Valladolid 2-1 Getafe

Elche 2-1 Sevilla

Cadiz 1-0 Eibar

Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona

Huesca 3-4 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Granada

Real Betis 3-2 Alaves

Matchday 18

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 27 – March 14

Alaves 1-1 Cadiz

Barcelona 4-1 Huesca

Celta Vigo 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Eibar 1-3 Villarreal

Getafe 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Granada 1-0 Real Sociead

Levante 1-0 Valencia

Osasuna 0-0 Real Valladolid

Real Madrid 2-1 Elche

Sevilla 1-0 Real Betis

Matchday 2 — March 17

Sevilla 2-0 Elche

Matchday 28 – March 21

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Eibar

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Alaves

Real Betis 2-0 Levante

Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid

Getafe 1-1 Elche

Huesca 0-0 Osasuna

Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona

Valencia 2-1 Granada

Real Valladolid 1-1 Sevilla

Villarreal 2-1 Cadiz

Matchday 29 – April 4

Alaves 1-3 Celta Vigo

Cadiz 2-1 Valencia

Granada 0-3 Villarreal

Levante 0-2 Huesca

Osasuna 0-0 Getafe

Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar

Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Elche 1-1 Real Betis

Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — 3pm ET Wednesday

Matchday 30 – April 11

Huesca 3-1 Elche

Getafe 0-1 Cadiz

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Alaves

Eibar 0-1 Levante

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna

Valencia 2-2 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid 1-2 Granada

Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo 3-4 Sevilla

Matchday 33 – April 28

Alaves 1-0 Huesca

Atletico Madrid 5-0 Eibar

Real Betis 2-2 Valencia

Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid

Cadiz 0-0 Celta Vigo

Levante 1-5 Villarreal

Osasuna 2-0 Elche

Real Sociedad 1-2 Sevilla

Matchday 31 – April 21

Alaves 2-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Huesca

Barcelona 5-2 Getafe

Real Betis 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid

Granada 4-1 Eibar

Levante 0-1 Sevilla

Osasuna 3-1 Valencia

Real Sociedad 2-1 Celta Vigo

Elche 1-1 Real Valladolid

Matchday 32 – April 25

Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo 2-1 Osasuna

Eibar 0-1 Real Sociedad

Huesca 0-2 Getafe

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

Sevilla 2-1 Granada

Valencia 1-1 Alaves

Real Valladolid 1-1 Cadiz

Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona

Elche 1-0 Levante

Matchday 33 – April 28

Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Real Valladolid

Matchday 33 – April 27

Barcelona 1-2 Granada

Matchday 34 – May 2

Celta Vigo 2-0 Levante

Eibar 3-0 Alaves

Elche 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Huesca 1-0 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Betis

Villarreal 1-0 Getafe

Granada 0-1 Cadiz

Valencia 2-3 Barcelona

Sevilla 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 35 – May 9

Real Sociedad 2-0 Elche

Alaves 2-2 Levante

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Cadiz 2-1 Huesca

Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Osasuna

Getafe 0-1 Eibar

Valencia 3-0 Real Valladolid

Villarreal 2-4 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla

Real Betis v Granada — 3pm ET Monday

Matchday 36 – May 12

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo v Getafe

Eibar v Real Betis

Granada v Real Madrid

Huesca v Athletic Bilbao

Levante v Barcelona

Osasuna v Cadiz

Sevilla v Valencia

Real Valladolid v Villarreal

Elche v Alaves

Matchday 37 – May 16

Alaves v Granada

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

Barcelona v Celta Vigo

Real Betis v Huesca

Getafe v Levante

Cadiz v Elche

Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid

Valencia v Eibar

Villarreal v Sevilla

Matchday 38 – May 23

Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Eibar v Barcelona

Granada v Getafe

Huesca v Valencia

Levante v Cadiz

Osasuna v Real Sociedad

Real Madrid v Villarreal

Sevilla v Alaves

Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid

Elche v Athletic Bilbao

