MANCHESTER – Well, these Manchester City – Chelsea player ratings were tough to dish out in a crazy, topsy-turvy clash.

A huge game at the Etihad Stadium saw City take the lead through Raheem Sterling but then Sergio Aguero missed a penalty kick right at the end of the first half.

Hakim Ziyech equalized as Chelsea were much better in the second half and Marcos Alonso won it for the Blues right at the death, as Thomas Tuchel’s men took a huge step towards securing a top four finish.

Here’s a look at the Manchester City – Chelsea player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Made one great stop to deny Alonso’s chip. No chance on the goals.

Ruben Dias: 7 – Solid enough but couldn’t hold Chelsea off.

Aymeric Laporte: 6 – See above, although he wasn’t as tidy in possession as usual.

Nathan Ake: 6 – Started well, like City, but went missing in the second half.

Joao Cancelo: 6 – Did well defensively but wasn’t his usual threat in attack.

Rodri: 6 – Caught in possession on Chelsea’s first goal. Looked a little shaky.

Benjamin Mendy: 4 – Reece James ran him ragged. Subbed off in second half. Tough outing.

Raheem Sterling: 7 – Scored a goal, a constant threat and should have won a penalty kick. Captain led by example.

Ferran Torres: 5 – Really struggled to get involved. Worked hard, but didn’t have chances.

Sergio Aguero: 5 – An awful penalty kick right on half time which could have sealed the win. Looked sluggish. Subbed off.

Gabriel Jesus: 7 – Worked his socks off, set up the first goal and never stopped running.

Substitutions

Ilkay Gunodgan (70′ on for Torres): 7 – Had a few shots blocked and over.

Phil Foden (70′ on for Aguero): 7 – Made great runs. Almost flicked home.

Oleksandar Zinchenko (80′ on for Mendy): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 7 – Saved Aguero’s penalty kick. Confident in the air. Few loose moments with the ball at his feet.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Never gave up hope. He typified Chelsea’s spirit and belief. Lovely assist for Ziyech’s goal.

Andreas Christensen: 6 – Played well until he was beaten by Jesus for the first goal and injured his knee in the process. He’s been in great form and hopefully the injury isn’t season-ending.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – Dominant display. Held things together very well.

Reece James: 9 – Wow. What an amazing display. Solid defensively and a huge threat from an attacking sense. Played himself back into the team. Great crosses.

N’Golo Kante: 7 – Won the ball back in key moments but struggled with City’s bizarre tactics in the first half. Subbed off to get a rest.

Billy Gilmour: 7 – Found it tough to start with, but popped the ball around nicely in the second half. Grew into the game, just like Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso: 7 – Crucial late goal was a bit of a shank, but kept getting forward from left wing-back. Almost chipped home a beauty before that. A threat. Kept Cancelo quiet.

Hakim Ziyech: 8 – Took his goal expertly and oozed class on the ball. Took his chance.

Christian Pulisic: 8 – Slow start but came alive in the second half. Great play on the first goal and made some superb surging runs from a central position. He’s feeling it right now.

Timo Werner: 7 – Offside on so many occasions and scored two goals chalked off by VAR. Caused City problems, through. Lovely ball to Alonso for the late winner.

Substitutions

Kurt Zouma (45′ on for Christensen): 6 – Lucky to not give away a penalty for a foul on Sterling, but slotted in okay at center back.

Jorginho (68′ on for Kante): 7 – Calmed the game down in midfield and helped Chelsea wrestle control with his passing.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (76′ on for Ziyech): 6 – Scored a goal which was offside, and made a big impact.

