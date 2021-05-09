Premier League run-in: What is the relegation situation?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham is battling but running out of time in the Premier League relegation battle, one loss away from joining West Brom and Sheffield United in the Football League Championship’s 2021-22 season.

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, during the countdown to the final day on May 23.

When it comes to preserving Premier League status for another year, who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final seven games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Premier League relegation battle: The run-in analysis

Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have been relegated and Newcastle has surged away from trouble as Steve Bruce’s side are a different team since Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson returned from injury.

Things are looking bleak for the Fulham, who simply need to beat Burnley to drag the Clarets further into the mess (start time 3pm ET Monday online via NBCSports.com). If they do that and do the same to Southampton on May 15, well, maybe?

Burnley is nine points clear of Fulham, while Brighton and Southampton are 10 points clear.

Newcastle

Current position: 14th

Games played: 35

Current points: 39

Goal difference: -18

Remaining schedule: Man City (H), Sheffield United (H), Fulham (A)

Brighton

Current position: 15th

Games played: 35

Current points: 37

Goal difference: -5

Remaining schedule: West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Southampton

Current position: 16th

Games played: 34

Current points: 37

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Fulham (H), West Ham (A)

Burnley

Current position: 17th

Games played: 34

Current points: 36

Goal difference: -16

Remaining schedule: Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

Fulham

Current position: 18th

Games played: 34

Current points: 27

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man United (A), Newcastle (H)

West Bromwich Albion – Relegated

Sheffield United – Relegated

