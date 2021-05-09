Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, which is more interesting that it has been for the last decade, and perhaps longer.

This will be epic.

Premier League top-four battle: The run-in analysis

Premier League leaders Manchester City have sealed a top four spot and so too have second-place Manchester United, so that leaves two Champions League spots up for grabs. Six into two does not go.

So, who else is in the mix?

There are eight points between Leicester City in third and Everton in 8th, and the latter, along with seventh-place Liverpool, also have a game in-hand so that gap could close further.

Right now, upstarts Leicester and in-form Chelsea are in the driving seat but West Ham, Liverpool and even Tottenham are lurking just outside the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a much easier schedule, on paper, than the other top four contenders, so that plays its part too.

Chelsea

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 35

Current points: 64

Goal difference: +23

Remaining schedule: Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

Leicester City

Current position: 4th

Games played: 35

Current points: 63

Goal difference: +20

Remaining schedule: Manchester United (A), Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

West Ham United

Current position: 5th

Games played: 35

Current points: 58

Goal difference: +10

Remaining schedule: Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

Liverpool

Current position: 6th

Games played: 34

Current points: 57

Goal difference: +18

Remaining schedule: Man United (A), West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current position: 7th

Games played: 35

Current points: 56

Goal difference: +20

Remaining schedule: Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

Everton

Current position: 8th

Games played: 34

Current points: 55

Goal difference: +4

Remaining schedule: Aston Villa (H), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (H), Man City (A)

