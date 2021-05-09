Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham will look to continue their chase for a top-four Premier League finish when they host Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Hammers sit three points behind 4th-place Chelsea with four games left to play. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, West Ham (58) will achieve the club’s highest finish since 1999 so long as they don’t tumble two places to 7th between now and May 23. Tottenham (56 points) and Liverpool (54, with a game in hand) pose the greatest threat.

An intriguing wrinkle: One spot below Liverpool, and with a game in hand themselves, sit Sunday’s opponents, Everton. A Toffees win would not only see them move to within three points, but could also see Tottenham overtake the Hammers and Liverpool move well within striking distance themselves. West Ham are in a wonderful position heading into the final four games, but there’s still oh so much that could go spectacularly wrong for David Moyes’s men.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Ham – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham: OUT: Declan Rice (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

📋 The boss has named an unchanged XI this afternoon… COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒#WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/e3eXyIkDIy — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 9, 2021

Everton: OUT: James Rodriguez (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (+125) | Everton (+210) | Draw (+235)

Prediction

West Ham have proven themselves highly capable of grinding out results, which they will inevitably have to do on Sunday. It’s been central to their successes this season, and they’ll do it again. West Ham 2-1 Everton.

How to watch West Ham – Everton and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

