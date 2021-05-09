Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Brighton is an intriguing game on Sunday (start time, 7am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will be free to express themselves in the final weeks of the season.

This season hasn’t gone as planned for Wolves, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side just haven’t got to grips of losing Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull. The Mexico star remains out injured but is making good progress, but Wolves have badly missed the focal point of their attack as they are highly-likely to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time since they were promoted in 2018.

As for Brighton, well, Graham Potter’s side play lovely stuff and got a big win against Leeds last weekend to all but secure their status as a Premier League club. The key for the Seagulls is now about scoring more goals and with the pressure off, they should have more license to do that late in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Brighton.

Team news

Wolves are still waiting on Jimenez to be assessed to see if he can return to action, while Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto and Marcal are out with long-term injuries. Willy Boly is also out after problems relating to his recovery from COVID-19, but Joao Moutinho returns.

Brighton are without Adam Lallan, while Florin Andone also misses out. Solly March and Tariq Lamptey remain out for the season.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are the outsiders at +230 and Brighton are the favorites at +125. The draw is +220.

Prediction

Given their recent form, it is tough to predict a Wolves win. Brighton have been very good in recent months and you get the sense they will finish the season strong. Go for a Seagulls win. Wolves 0-2 Brighton.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

