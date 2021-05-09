Wolves – Brighton had it all, as the hosts surged back from 1-0 down to win as the Seagulls were left to rue a red card early in the second half.

Lewis Dunk went from hero to villain as he opened the scoring for an impressive Brighton, in the first half, but then got sent off early in the second half.

Adama Traore equalized late on for Wolves to set up a grandstand finish and Morgan Gibbs-White slotted home in the 91st minute in dramatic fashion to win it.

Neal Maupay was also sent off after the final whistle for something he said to referee Jon Moss, as a mini-melee broke out at Molineux.

The win has Wolves on 45 points in 12th place, while Brighton have 37 points and sit in 15th.

Three things we learned

1. Dunk goes from hero to villain: He scored a beautiful header, came close with another and was brilliant for Brighton in the first half. Then he made the decision to haul back Fabio Silva at the start of the second half and was sent off. That changed the game. Dunk made that judgement call, but it was so early in the second half to do it. He should have let Silva run free but he didn’t and Brighton, eventually, coughed up two late goals as going down to 10 men wore them out. Dunk has been their hero on so many occasions, so Brighton won’t be angry with him, but the red card changed the entire complexion of this game.

2. Wolves keep digging deep: Look, we all know they are missing Raul Jimenez up top and have struggled to replace Diogo Jota, while both Adama Traore and Daniel Podence have not been in their best form, plus Pedro Neto is out injured. But full credit to Wolves, they keep plugging away. They are very inconsistent and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side haven’t reached the heights of their back-to-back seventh place finishes. But pushing for a top 10 finish is admirable given everything that has been thrown at Wolves this season and after their marathon Europa League campaign last season. Players like Gibbs-White, Ait-Nouri and Hoever are all staking their claim to play more next season as Nuno puts his faith in youth.

3. Both teams need a finisher: It really is as simple as this: if Brighton and Wolves had a strike who could finish off chances consistently, they’d be in the top 10. Wolves lost Jimenez and although Fabio Silva is lively, he’s still too young, while Willian Jose hasn’t settled. As for Brighton, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly work hard but they need more goals from that trio, or to buy a new man up top this summer.

Man of the Match: Adama Traore – What an impact off the bench as he scored, set up chances and totally swung the game in Wolves’ favor.

Wolves started brightly as Ait-Nouri surged down the left and set up Vitinha, but his low shot was tipped wide by Robert Sanchez.

Brighton withstood the early pressure and then toll the lead, against the run of play.

Lewis Dunk headed home powerfully from a lovely Pascal Gross corner and Wolves were caught napping.

Trossard had a shot blocked as Brighton dominated, with Dunk having another towering header go close as a combination of the crossbar and Rui Patricio kept him out.

At the start of the second half Wolves were given a huge boost as Dunk pulled back Fabio Silva when he was about to run clean through, and the Brighton captain was given a straight red card.

Joao Moutinho forced Robert Sanchez into a fine stop, while substitute Willian Jose was also denied by Sanchez, as Brighton defended resolutely late on.

Traore made a huge impact off the bench late on and he danced towards goal, played a one-two with Fabio Silva, and powered home.

Wolves went so close as Traore cut a Brighton back-pass short and played it to Morgan Gibbs-White, but he blazed it over the bar from 12 yards out with the goalkeeper scrambling to get back.

But Gibbs-White made up for that miss as he slotted home calmly, at the second attempt, to score his first Premier League goal and spark wild celebrations and seal the comeback win for Wolves.

