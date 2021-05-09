Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea has won the FA Women’s Super League, as they hammered Reading on the final day of the 2020-21 season to pip Manchester City to the title.

The Blues have now won back-to-back titles and have won a record four titles all-time, with three in the last four seasons.

Chelsea had a two-point lead heading into the final 90 minutes of the season and only needed a draw against the Royals.

Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in club history last weekend, saw her side demolish Reading to win the title in style.

Chelsea won 5-0 with goals from Melanie Leupolz, two from Frank Kirby, while Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert scored late on to wrap up the title in style.

Hayes was delighted with the title win and is now looking forward to making history by trying to beat Barcelona in the Champions League final next weekend.

Asked about the support that Chelsea’s team receives from the men’s team and the entire club, Hayes revealed that everyone is moving in the same direction.

“People think when I say support it is always financial, it’s not,” Hayes explained. “It is emotional, it is support from the board, and our board have been tremendous with the whole team. This is commercial, this is marketing, this is media, the comms team. This is a collaborative effort at Chelsea. There is so much willingness to get us here.

“There are directors sat over there, former players sat over there, we’ve cultivated something, which I probably learned from Vic Akers at Arsenal and brought it here, and I think we have a culture now that professes to be the best because you have to display that every day. That is what you have to do to play here. There is no complacency. I said to them when they picked their medal up, ‘you like winning? Good. I expect it again next week! That is the demand.”

What happened elsewhere on the final day of the WSL season?

Man City finished second in the table, as USWNT star Sam Mewis started, while Rose Lavelle came off the bench and Abby Dahlkemper was an unused sub. City secured a 1-0 win at West Ham on the final day of the season thanks to a goal from Ellen White, but they just came up short.

USWNT star Christen Press played a key role for Manchester United as they beat Everton 2-0 to finish fourth for the second season on the trot.

While Arsenal drew with Aston Villa 0-0 to secure third place, as Villa survived relegation and Bristol City were relegated to the second-tier.

Below are the final standings in the FA Women’s Super League for the 2020-21 season, with the full results for the final day also listed.

WSL final day results – May 9

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Birmingham City 0-1 Tottenham

Brighton 3-1 Bristol City

Chelsea 5-0 Reading

Manchester United 2-0 Everton

West Ham 0-1 Manchester City

WSL final standings – 2020-21

1. Chelsea – 57 points

2. Manchester City – 55

3. Arsenal – 48

4. Manchester United – 47

5. Everton – 32

6. Brighton – 27

7. Reading – 24

8. Tottenham – 20

9. West Ham – 15

10. Aston Villa – 15

11. Birmingham City – 14

12. Bristol City – 12 (relegated)

