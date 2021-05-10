Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees Houssem Aouar to Arsenal mentioned, as the French U21 international could finally leave Lyon.

Aouar, 22, has been linked with a move to the Gunners and Liverpool, among many others, in recent years but Lyon had insisted he would not leave unless their valuation of over $60 million was met.

Well, things have changed a little and he could be available for almost half that this summer.

The latest update is good news for Arsenal, who almost signed Aouar last summer, or any club that wants to buy Aouar.

According to a report from L’Equipe in France, Aouar is keen to leave this summer and Lyon may drop their asking price for the silky midfielder to around $35 million.

Outspoken Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, gave an update on Aouar’s situation and seemed more willing than in previous seasons to let him leave the French giants.

“The departure of Houssem is not a wish of OL,” Aulas said. “If he wishes to leave, we will try to accompany him, as we have done for many years. Afterwards, if the offers do not correspond to what we want, he will stay in Lyon and we will be very happy.”

A good move for Arsenal?

If Aouar is available for $35 million, that is a steal. And Arsenal seems like a good landing spot for him to play regularly in the Premier League.

Arsenal have the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard heading back to Real Madrid after their loan deals are up, plus there is expected to be a monumental clear out at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Mikel Arteta has seen his side struggle for creativity in midfield this season and with the robust Thomas Partey (who they signed last summer instead of Aouar) and Granit Xhaka shoring up the defensive midfield spots, he needs a player who can knit attack and midfield together.

Aouar is that player, and it feels like Lyon are at the end of a cycle of players as Memphis Depay also looks set to leave this summer when his contract expires.

This move depends on how much money Arsenal will have to spend, especially because they look unlikely to have European action next season.

Aouar being available for almost half of his value should alert several huge clubs across Europe.

