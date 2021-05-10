Edinson Cavani has reportedly signed a new contract at Manchester United, as El Matador will be hanging around in the Premier League for a little longer.

Cavani, 34, signed for United on an initial one-year contract last summer with an option of a year but it has seemed likely he would leave this summer.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan superstar has agreed to extend his stay at United until the summer of 2022.

No official confirmation has arrived, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken at length in recent months about trying to convince Cavani to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

What other options does Cavani have?

The former Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain star was reportedly considering an offer from Boca Juniors to return to South America, but his recent form may have changed his mind.

After a slow start to life in England (plus his complaints about an FA charge for a message he posted on social media which was deemed as being a racial slur by the English authorities) Cavani has scored eight goals in his last seven games for United and has played a key role in helping the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood develop their forward play.

That will be a big reason why Solskjaer wants him to stay but if Cavani stays fit, he has proven in recent months how clinical he still is in and around the box.

His movement is fantastic and even if he isn’t able to make runs in-behind like he once did, United are getting a lot of quality crosses and passes into the box, and in the right areas, for him to finish off.

Cavani has scored 15 goals in 35 appearances this season and has five off the bench in the Premier League, equalling the club-record for most in a season set by Solskjaer and Javier Hernandez.

With fans back at Old Trafford for the end of this season and the Premier League planning to have full stadiums by the start of next season, Cavani celebrating in front of Manchester United fans seems like a very likely sight.

