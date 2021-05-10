Chelsea can do everything but officially and mathematically clinch a top-four Premier League finish with a victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Three points would send the Blues nine points clear of 5th-place West Ham United and 10 points clear of 6th-place Liverpool, who at that point will have two games in hand, and not enough time to make up the difference between now and the end of the 2020-21 season. Having lost just once in 16 Premier League outings under manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are 2nd in the form table — a healthy 7 points back of champions-elect Manchester City — with signature victories over the aforementioned champs, 3rd-place Leicester, 6th-place Liverpool and 7th-place Tottenham. Throw in the little matter of a Champions League final at the end of the month, and life is pretty good in west London these days.

And then, there’s north London, where misery truly loves company. St. Totteringham’s Day doesn’t look like coming around this year — although, Tottenham appear intent on keeping it alive themselves — which leaves Arsenal with very little to play for over their final three games of the season. The Gunners sit four points out of the Europa Conference League place in 7th, but the gap could ultimately become six points if 8th-place Everton win their game in hand to leapfrog Spurs.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Arsenal this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea: QUESITONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (thigh) | OUT: Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: David Luiz (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (thigh), Pablo Mari (ankle) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-150) | Arsenal (+400) | Draw (+270)

Prediction

The Chelsea train is rolling full steam ahead, and Arsenal will struggle for scoring chances against Tuchel’s defensive giant. Barring unforeseen complications of extraordinary proportions, Chelsea should win comfortably. Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal.

How to watch Chelsea – Arsenal and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

