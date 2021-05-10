Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Burnley win at Fulham on Monday could confirm the former’s safety and send the latter to the Championship (start time 3pm ET on online via NBCSports.com).

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have refused to remove themselves from the relegation picture and Monday is a terrific chance, what with Leeds and Liverpool next before a Championship Sunday meeting with relegated Sheffield United.

WATCH FULHAM – BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

The visiting Cottagers have not had a lot of good news in recent weeks and this match week saw Newcastle shock Leicester City and Crystal Palace handle Sheffield United to move out of the relegation picture.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this six Monday six-pointer with team news, odds, stream link, and more.

Team news

Fulham

OUT: Harrison Reed (fitness), Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (knee)

Burnley

OUT: Robbie Brady (lower leg), Kevin Long (calf)

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Fulham tonight. ⬇️ Come on, lads 👊#FULBUR | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 10, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet) Fulham (+118) Burnley (+230) | Draw (+230) PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links Prediction Fulham will live to fight another day, albeit it’s almost certainly too little too late. Chris Wood has been in great form but you just feel like the Cottagers aren’t far from at least one really good day of finishing. That happens Monday at home. Even the PointsBet bookmakers want to tease you Into taking the Londoners. Fulham 2-1 Burnley.

How to watch Fulham – Burnley stream, start time

Kickoff time: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola