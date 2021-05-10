Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham battled for 35 games against the cold prospect of being relegated from the Premier League, but Scott Parker and his fellow Cottagers were consigned to at least one season in the EFL Championship on Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League fans to return in limited numbers for season’s end ]

Parker is barely two full years into his management career, yet this is the second time he’s been at the helm for a Fulham relegation after taking over as interim boss in 2018-19. As has come to be expected this time of year, words like “hurt,” “sadness,” “disappointment” and “gutted” were thrown around following Fulham’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Craven Cottage — quotes from the BBC:

“It has been looming but it doesn’t hide the disappointment, hurt and sadness I feel tonight. It’s inevitable now. I am gutted. “This year at times, while we have had some big improvements and pushed on in certain elements the facts are that we have fallen short. We have not been quite good enough. “Tonight is how the season has gone at times. Between the two boxes we did very well. The difference was defensively the two goals we conceded were poor and in the final moment when you need to score and make good decisions we did not have that. “Probably when I look back over the season that has been the big difference. We have lacked quality in certain moments. The players need to understand what you need to bring at this level. There’s an effort and endeavor but you need to more to survive at this level. This level is brutal. The tiny details are key. “At this moment in time I have nothing but sadness. Now and in the coming days we will have a long hard think and regroup. My job is to make sure these games end in the right way. “The club needs to make big decisions. We’ve had a relegation, a promotion and a relegation. The rollercoaster of that and the highs and lows is not something you want. “As a football club we need to make good decisions and work out where we want to go.”

🗣 "We sit down, we analyse, we learn and are brave enough to put our hands up and realise where we've gone wrong and not go through the same cycle." Scott Parker when asked about his future as Fulham's manager pic.twitter.com/kB7PgJJeTR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2021

Follow @AndyEdMLS