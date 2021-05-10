Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Juventus could be kicked out of Serie A unless they completely pull out of the European Super League.

That is the threat from Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian FA (FIGC), as Juve have yet to exit the failed Super League plan.

Over the weekend the three remaining Super League clubs — Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona — released a lengthy, scathing statement confirming they remain committed and want to hold talks with UEFA and FIFA about next steps.

“The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue,” the statement said.

Nine of the 12 founding member clubs (Arsenal, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) quickly pulled out of the Super League and have agreed to be fined by UEFA and committed their future to its competition.

But not Juve, as their president Andrea Agnelli was one of the leading men pushing for the European Super League.

And unless Agnelli pulls Juventus out, they may not have any league to play in next season.

What has the Italian FA said?

If Juventus do not pull out ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the head of the Italian FA has threatened to kick them out of Serie A.

“The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can’t participate in Serie A. I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon,” Gravina told Naples radio station Kiss Kiss.

These comments will no doubt concern Juventus players, staff and fans, and surely Agnelli will now pull them out of the European Super League, for now.

Because, let’s be real, there is no Super League at the moment.

Juventus can always sign up to another league of that type if, and probably when, some of the big boys decide to try and form it again.

But this threat from the Italian FA seems very real, and Juventus should take is seriously.

