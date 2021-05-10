Manchester United – Leicester City is a mouthwatering clash on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Foxes aim to keep their top four dreams on track.

Leicester City lost against Newcastle last time out and drew at 10-man Southampton before that, as Brendan Rodgers’ side sit in fourth place in the table but if they lose at Man United and then Liverpool will at Man United on Thursday, the Foxes will only be three points ahead of Liverpool and will have played a game more. With Chelsea and Tottenham in their final two games, surely they won’t slip out of the top four again?

As for Manchester United, they have sealed a top four spot and are second in the table, 10 points off leaders Manchester City with four games to go. If they lose to Leicester on Tuesday, then Manchester City will win the Premier League title. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sealed yet another comeback win on Sunday, this time at Aston Villa, but fixture congestion is very real after their Europa League exploits and their game against Liverpool being postponed due to fan protests.

Solskjaer has already said he will rotate his squad for their two midweek games (Leicester on Tuesday and Liverpool on Thursday), and that could give the Foxes a boost in their top four charge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Leicester.

Team news

Manchester United is sweating on the fitness of captain and star center back Harry Maguire, as his run of playing every single second in the Premier League for United since he arrived in 2018 is over. Maguire injured his ankle against Aston Villa and is having a scan to assess the damage. Daniel James is battling to be fit, while Anthony Martial has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury. Phil Jones remains out. Young forwards Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire may both feature for United.

Leicester have several injury concerns of their own, as Jonny Evans could miss this clash against his former club after pulling out of the Newcastle defeat in the warm-up due to a heel injury. Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison are also nursing injuries and ahead of their FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, Rodgers may not want to take too many risks. Harvey Barnes and James Justin remain out for the season, while Wes Morgan is getting back towards a return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United are the slight favorites at +140, while Leicester look a decent price at +195. The draw is +225.

Prediction

This is a tough one to call, as Man United have had so little rest with games on Thursday and Sunday, then games on Tuesday and Thursday this week. Solskjaer will rotate, while Leicester haven’t played since last Friday. I’d fancy the Foxes to nick it, but they’ve been struggling at the back. Go for a draw. Manchester United 1-1 Leicester.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

