The NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season is here, with dates for the campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Here you can find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Game times have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening months of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month. For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.

Peacock and Roku have also announced that Peacock is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. Premier League fans who use the platform can now find exclusive Peacock Premium matches on Roku, as the full Premier League schedule and how to watch in the USA is across plenty of platforms.

Peacock is widely available across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; the Roku platform; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

If you haven’t yet checked it out and would like a free 7-day preview of the Peacock Premium service, which will include access to all of this weekend’s live Premier League matches, you can sign up here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming.

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information on how to watch everything to do with the Premier League in the USA, click here.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)

Matchweek 35

Friday 7 May

Leicester City 2-4 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 8 May

Leeds United 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-2 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 9 May

Wolves 2-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 0-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 West Brom – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 10 May

3pm: Fulham v Burnley – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Rearranged games

Tuesday 11 May

1pm: Man Utd v Leicester City – NBCSN

3:15pm: Southampton v Crystal Palace – NBCSN

Wednesday 12 May

3:15pm: Chelsea v Arsenal – NBCSN

Thursday 13 May

1pm: Aston Villa v Everton – NBCSN

3:15pm ET: Manchester United v Liverpool – NBCSN

Matchweek 36

Friday 14 May

3pm: Newcastle United v Man City

Saturday 15 May

7:30am: Burnley v Leeds United

10am: Southampton v Fulham

3pm: Brighton v West Ham

Sunday 16 May

7am: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

9:05am: Spurs v Wolves

11:30am: West Brom v Liverpool

2pm: Everton v Sheffield United

The Premier League schedule, results, replays, recaps and more

Saturday 12 September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 13 September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 September

Everton 5-2 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 4-3 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 September

Southampton 2-5 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 21 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-3 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 September

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-1 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-5 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 28 September

Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 3 October

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 4-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 4 October

Leicester City 0-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-6 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 17 October

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-4 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 18 October

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-3 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 19 October

West Brom 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 23 October

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 24 October

West Ham 1-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 25 October

Southampton 2-0 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 26 October

Brighton 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 30 October

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 31 October

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 1 November

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 2 November

Fulham 2-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 6 November

Brighton 0-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 7 November

Everton 1-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 8 November

West Brom 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 21 November

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 November

Fulham 2-3 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 November

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 28 November

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-1 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 November

Southampton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 30 November

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle — Postponed

Saturday 5 December

Burnley 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 6 December

West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-0 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 7 December

Brighton 1-2 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 11 December

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 12 December

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-0 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 13 December

Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 3-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday 15 December

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 16 December

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 17 December

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 December

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 December

Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-2 Leicester City – NBCSN FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 6-2 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 21 December

Burnley 2-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 December

Leicester City 2-2 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MAYCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 December

Leeds United 1-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 28 December

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton v Man City – Postponed

Tuesday 29 December

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-0 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-5 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 30 December

Spurs v Fulham – Postponed

Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 1 January

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 2 January

Spurs 3-0 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 3-3 Wolves – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-4 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 January

Burnley v Fulham – Postponed

Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-3 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 4 January

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18a

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Man United (rearranged) – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 13 January

Man City 1-0 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MAYCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa v Spurs – Postponed

Thursday 14 January

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Saturday 16 January

Wolves 2-3 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 2-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 January

Aston Villa v Everton – Postponed

Sheffield United 1-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 January

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18b

Tuesday 19 January

West Ham 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 2-0 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 20 January

Leeds United v Southampton – Postponed

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Aston Villa (rearranged from Week 1) – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 21 January

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 January

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-3 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-5 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 27 January

Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium –FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-2 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 28 January

Spurs 1-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 30 January

Everton 0-2 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 2-2 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 January

Chelsea 2-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-3 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-0 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Tuesday 2 February

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 9-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 3 February

Burnley 0-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-2 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 4 February

Spurs 0-1 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 23

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-0 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man United 3-3 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 February

Spurs 2-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 8 February

Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 24

Saturday 13 February

Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 3-0 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – STREAM

Sunday 14 February

Southampton 1-2 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 1-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 4-2 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-2 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 15 February

West Ham 3-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – STREAM

Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – STREAM

Re-arranged games

Wednesday 17 February

Burnley 1-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-3 Manchester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 25

Friday 19 February

Wolves 1-0 Leeds – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 20 February

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-2 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 February

West Ham 2-1 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 22 February

Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Leeds 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 26

Saturday 27 February

Man City 2-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 1-0 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 February

Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 4-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 March

Everton 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 2 March

Manchester City 4-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 3 March

Burnley 1-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 4 March

Fulham 0-1 Tottenham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 27

Saturday 6 March

Burnley 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL REPLAY

Aston Villa 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL REPLAY

Brighton 1-2 Leicester – Peacock Premium – FULL REPLAY

Sunday 7 March

West Brom 0-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-2 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 4-1 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 8 March

Chelsea 2-0 Everton– NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-0 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 28

Friday 12 March

Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 13 March

Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-2 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-3 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 14 March

Southampton 1-2 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 15 March

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 29

Friday 19 March

Fulham 1-2 Leeds United – NBCSN & Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 20 March

Brighton 3-0 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 March

West Ham 3-3 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 30

Saturday 3 April

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom – NBCSN/Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 2-1 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 4 April

Southampton 3-2 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 2-2 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 2-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 5 April

Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 31

Friday 9 April

Fulham 0-1 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 10 April

Man City 1-2 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 11 April

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 3-2 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-3 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 12 April

West Brom 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Everton – NBCSN/Peacock – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 32

Friday 16 April

Everton 2-2 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 17 April

Newcastle United 3-2 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 18 April

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 19 April

Leeds United 1-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday 20 April

Chelsea 0-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 21 April

Spurs 2-1 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City – NBCSN/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 22 April

Leicester City 3-0 West Brom – NBCSN/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 33

Friday 23 April

Arsenal 0-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 1-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 25 April

Wolves 0-4 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd – NBCSN/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-2 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 26 April

Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 34

Friday April 30

Southampton 1-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 1 May

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-0 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-2 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 2 May

Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United P-P Liverpool – NBCSN

Spurs 4-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 3 May

West Brom 1-1 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 35

Friday 7 May

Leicester City 2-4 Newcastle United – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 8 May

7:30am: Leeds United v Spurs – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

10am: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

12:30pm: Man City v Chelsea – NBC – STREAM LIVE

3:15pm: Liverpool v Southampton – Peacock Premium

Sunday 9 May

7am: Wolves v Brighton – Peacock Premium

9:05am: Aston Villa v Man Utd – Peacock Premium

11:30am: West Ham v Everton – NBCSN & Peacock Premium

2pm: Arsenal v West Brom – NBC – STREAM LIVE

Monday 10 May

3pm: Fulham v Burnley – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Rearranged games

Tuesday 11 May

3pm: Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 12 May

1pm: Man Utd v Leicester City

3:15pm: Chelsea v Arsenal

Thursday 13 May

3pm: Aston Villa v Everton

Matchweek 36

Friday 14 May

3pm: Newcastle United v Man City

Saturday 15 May

7:30am: Burnley v Leeds United

10am: Southampton v Fulham

3pm: Brighton v West Ham

Sunday 16 May

7am: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

9:05am: Spurs v Wolves

11:30am: West Brom v Liverpool

2pm: Everton v Sheffield United

Matchweek 37

18-19 May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds United

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Matchweek 38, Championship Sunday

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Brom

Leicester City v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Everton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Manchester United

