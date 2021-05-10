Fans will return to Premier League stadiums to close out the 2020-21 season, with up to 10,000 supporters in stadiums for the final two games for each team.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Following the UK government announcing that more COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted from May 17, the final two PL matchweeks (May 18-19 and May 23) will see fans return to stadiums.

That allows every team to have one home game and one away game where fans are present. Only home fans will be allowed to attend fixtures during the final two matchweeks this season due to logistical and safety reasons.

The plan is for up to 10,000 fans (or 25 percent of total capacity, whichever is lesser) to attend games.

The Premier League also confirmed that full stadiums are the aim from the start of the 2021-22 season in September.

Fans return to stadiums for final two matchweeks

Here is the full statement from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters:

“It will be brilliant to see fans back. They have been hugely missed and the Premier League has not been the same without them. Their presence will ensure a fantastic finale to the end of our season,” Masters said.

“Although only a small number of home fans will be at our matches next week, this is an important step in our return to normality. We will continue to work with the Government and other authorities as our priority is to have full vibrant stadiums – including away supporters – from the start of next season. Only then will we get back to the real Premier League.”