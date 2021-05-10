Premier League run-in: What is the relegation situation?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham is battling but running out of time in the Premier League relegation battle, one loss away from joining West Brom and Sheffield United in the Football League Championship’s 2021-22 season.

The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, during the countdown to the final day on May 23.

When it comes to preserving Premier League status for another year, who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final seven games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Premier League relegation battle: The run-in analysis

Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have been relegated were previously relegated, and Fulham joined them on Monday. Of course, the remaining three matchweeks are still to be played, meaning the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton, among others, must still fight to not be the 17th-place side.

Burnley – Safe

Current position: 14th

Games played: 35

Current points: 39

Goal difference: -14

Remaining schedule: Leeds (H), Liverpool (H), Sheffield United (A)

Newcastle – Safe

Current position: 15th

Games played: 35

Current points: 39

Goal difference: -18

Remaining schedule: Man City (H), Sheffield United (H), Fulham (A)

Brighton – Safe

Current position: 15th

Games played: 35

Current points: 37

Goal difference: -5

Remaining schedule: West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Southampton – Safe

Current position: 16th

Games played: 34

Current points: 37

Goal difference: -20

Remaining schedule: Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Fulham (H), West Ham (A)

Fulham – Relegated

West Bromwich Albion – Relegated

Sheffield United – Relegated

