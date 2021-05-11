Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa – Everton is a tasty clash on Thursday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Toffees try and keep themselves in the hunt for European qualification.

Villa have missed Jack Grealish badly in recent weeks, as they have won just two of their last 10 games. But one of those wins did come away at Everton just 10 days ago. Anwar El Ghazi was the hero for Villa on that occasion and Dean Smith will be keen for their season to finish with a flourish as they aim to seal a top 10 finish.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still in the top four battle and this is their game in-hand. If they win at Villa they will be just three points behind fourth-place Leicester and will have a game in-hand on the Foxes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the hero last time out as they won at West Ham and Ancelotti has said all season long that European qualification is the aim. Everton would gladly take a Europa League spot but maybe, just maybe, they can sneak into the top four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Everton.

Team and injury news

Aston Villa will be without the injured duo of Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet, while Ollie Watkins is suspended after being sent off in the defeat to Manchester United. Jack Grealish is not expected to return, but he is stepping up his recovery.

Everton are without Jean-Philippe Gbamin who has picked up a knee injury, as his rotten luck with injuries continues. Yerry Mina is a serious doubt, while James Rodriguez could return to the squad after a calf injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa are the slight underdogs at +165, with Everton favored at +155. The draw is at +235.

Prediction

This will be a tight, tense clash but given the fact that Villa will be missing Watkins and Grealish, plus Everton have improved defensively, go for a narrow Everton win here. Aston Villa 1-2 Everton.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Thursday, 1pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

