Guardiola, Fernandinho react to Manchester City winning Premier League

Pep Guardiola is a demanding boss, but he has no shortage of praise for the players who executed his vision to deliver him a third Premier League title in four years with Manchester City.

Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday means the second-place Red Devils cannot collect more than 79 points this season. Man City has 80 points.

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other,” Guardiola said, via ManCity.com. “This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced, and show the consistency we have is remarkable.”

City has three Premier League matches left to play, though all eyes will be on preparing for the Champions League Final later this month versus Chelsea.

Guardiola praised not just his players but the coaches and backroom staff who worked through the pandemic to make the season happen with a minimal amount of hiccups.

“It is relentless,” Guardiola said. “Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.”

City captain Fernandinho also heralded the commitment of his teammates in a trying time.

“To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches,” he added. “The teamwork has been amazing. Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City.”

