Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to delay Man City’s title celebration, for now, and gave an injury update on Harry Maguire.

United fought back from 1-0 down at half time to beat Aston Villa 3-1 as Manchester City will have to wait until Tuesday, at the earliest, to win the Premier League title.

City are 10 points ahead of second-place United, but the Red Devils have four games remaining and play twice before City play again.

There is a chance they can close the gap to City to just four points if they beat Leicester and Liverpool on Tuesday and Thursday respectively…

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Solskjaer had a cheeky grin on his face when asked about delaying the title celebrations, for now.

“That’s a good thing. That is the best thing about today,” Solskjaer smiled. “At least I don’t drive into a blue army tonight. We will try to delay it as long as we can.”

Greenwood leads the comeback kings

Mason Greenwood, 19, was superb against Villa as he scored a beauty in the second half to make it 2-1.

That goal means he has now scored 16 Premier League goals for United, the most PL goals by any teenager in club history. Greenwood surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record of 15 with the strike, as his all-action display dragged United ahead and he will surely be playing for England at the Euros this summer.

With Luke Shaw surging on from left back, Paul Pogba cutting in off the left majestically and Bruno Fernandes driving on from midfield, United are hungry and are finishing the season incredibly strong.

The fact they keep coming from behind in games is a little frustrating, as Shaw said afterwards, but they have now set a new Premier League record for the most wins in a season (10) after conceding first.

Edinson Cavani has also equaled the record held by Solskjaer and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez as most goals off the bench (5) for Man United in a single-season, as United have lots of positivity flowing through the team ahead of their Europa League final and a top four finish now guaranteed.

Harry Maguire injury update

The only negative to come out of their win at Villa was the sight of captain Harry Maguire limping off late on.

Maguire, 28, had played every single second of the 71 Premier League games (before the game at Villa) he’s played in since signing for United in the summer of 2018.

The England international damaged his left ankle in a second half tackle with Anwar El Ghazi, and Solskjaer revealed they face a nervous wait to see if he will be available for the Europa League final on May 26 against Villarreal.

“He’s obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Solskjaer said. “[There’s] Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the final.

Lot of ifs and buts there, but Maguire did not look comfortable as he tried to carry on after initial treatment but then went down and was replaced by Eric Bailly in the 78th minute.

Maguire looked dejected and both Manchester United will be sweating on the status of their star center back for the Europa League final, while England will also be concerned on his fitness status ahead of the Euros.

