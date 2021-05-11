Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola’s dynastic run at Manchester City has hit a new height with a third Premier League crown in four seasons.

Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday means the second-place Red Devils cannot collect more than 79 points this season. Man City has 80 points.

City has now won the League Cup and Premier League, and can add a long-sought European Cup when It stages the UEFA Champions League Final with Chelsea later this month.

Man City joins Aston Villa with the joint-fifth most titles in English top-flight history, its seventh title also serving as its fifth since the 2011-12 season ended a 44-year wait to return to the top of the division.

It’s dynasty — even considering Liverpool’s title win last season. Perhaps we’re living in a two-dynasty era, a fair discussion given Liverpool’s Champions League crown in 2018-19 being joined by a season that would win the league most years.

The wait is over

City’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend saw the champions-elect turn their eyes to two of their biggest rivals as Manchester United – Liverpool hit Old Trafford and a United loss would render it incapable of meeting City’s 80 points.

That didn’t happen as Man United – Liverpool was postponed due to protests infilitrating the Old Trafford pitch, and Man City would know it could win the league by beating Chelsea on Saturday.

City is the first team to win three titles in at-most four seasons since Manchester United completed its latest threepeat in 2008-09.

Pep joins royalty

The trophy is the third PL title for Pep Guardiola and eighth in his five seasons at the Etihad Stadium (Four League Cups and one FA Cup).

His three crowns in England are also level with the legendary Bill Shankly of Liverpool and Stan Cullis of Wolves.

The three titles put Guardiola level with Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho for second-most all-time, 10 behind Alex Ferguson.

What’s next for City?

Man City could still win three trophies if it turns the tide on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at the UCL Final.

City is 25-5-5 with a plus-46 goal differential coming on 72 goals while allowing 26.

