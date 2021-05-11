Manchester United boss Solskjaer gives Harry Maguire injury update

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that he’ll have his captain back to push the duo over the top for their first trophy with the club.

Harry Maguire was injured Sunday against Aston Villa and fears of a broken ankle have been allayed, though ligament damage had the 28-year-old center back on crutches for United’s 2-1 loss to former club Leicester City on Tuesday.

Solskjaer said we may not see Maguire again in Premier League play, but is holding out hope that his captain will be fit for the Europa League Final versus Villarreal.

“We’ve had scans and the good news is there’s no fracture, it’s ligament damage, hopefully we’ll see him again this season and hopefully he’ll be ready for the final,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

United hosts Liverpool on Thursday and relegated Fulham visits Old Trafford on May 18 before the league season ends at Wolves on Championship Sunday.

Four days later, United goes for a win in a final — the Europa League — after failing to reach that step in all of Solskjaer’s previous tournaments as Red Devils’ boss.

