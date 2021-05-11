Manchester United – Leicester was a tight, tense clash as the Foxes prevailed against an understrength United to boost their own top four hopes and hand the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Luke Thomas scored a beauty to open the scoring but Mason Greenwood then equalized with a lovely finish.

Caglar Soyuncu headed home the game-winner in the second half as Leicester move on to 66 points with two games remaining as they need four points to secure a top four finish.

United sit on 70 points after their first league defeat in 15 games, as they can now only get to 79 points and can’t catch Man City who have 80 points.

Three things we learned

1. Youngsters show promise for United: Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga both looked really good out wide as United gave a chance to two more youngsters. Solskjaer is keen to get as many of them minutes as he can and Amad in particular looks ready to push for more chances. The teenager is a sensation and has a bright future as he set up the United goal and was always available to receive the ball.

2. Leicester make most of their opportunity: They started well and finished well, and Brendan Rodgers’ side got over the line against a much-changed United. They haven’t played well over the last month or so and will have been really concerned about this game, but Solskjaer did Rodgers a huge favor with his team selection. With an FA Cup final and two final league games against Chelsea and Tottenham left, there is work still to do for Leicester. But this was a huge step in the right direction and the Foxes are so close to sealing an incredible top four finish. Over the course of the season they deserve it, and this win should help them just edge over the line. Liverpool and West Ham fans will be feeling a lot more stressed after watching Leicester win.

3. Greenwood on fire: At this rate, Mason Greenwood has to start for England at the European Championships. His calmness in the box is incredible and his strike summed up his quality. He is just 19 and Solskjaer believes he can go to the very top. Aside from his finishing, the way he can link midfield and attack with his direct running is impressive and after a slow start to 2020-21, Greenwood is back to his best.

Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans – Set up the first goal and oozed class throughout in central midfield.

Leicester started well and took the lead in sensational fashion. Youri Tielemans surged free down the right and clipped a cross to the back post which found the onrushing Thomas.

The youngster cushioned a volley into the far top corner beautifully to put the Foxes 1-0 up.

That goal only woke United up, though, as a long ball forward caught out Thomas and Amad Diallo did well to set up red-hot Greenwood, who skipped towards goal and slotted home into the far corner to make it 1-1.

United pressed to go ahead before the break but Leicester almost caught out David de Gea. Tielemans’ cross looped towards the top corner but DDG did well to tip it over.

The game opened up in the second half but the Foxes always looked more dangerous.

Kelechi Iheanacho went close, but Leicester then got their all-important second goal.

A corner to the back post was powered home by Soyuncu, as United were punished for making a double substitute just seconds before.

Tielemans almost scored a third after Jamie Vardy nodded the ball towards him, as Leicester looked more likely to add to their lead rather than United grabbing an equalizer despite Rashford, Fernandes and Cavani coming off the bench.

