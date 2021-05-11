Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news has an intriguing update on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, plus Eduardo Camavinga to Arsenal has been reported.

We all know that this summer is going to be very busy when it comes to the transfer market, as clubs are waiting to see how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the transfer fees long-term.

That should mean the summer window is even busier than usual as clubs have held off on spending in recent windows.

Let’s take a look at two of the top young talents in Europe being linked with moves to the Premier League.

Update on Sancho to Manchester United

The Manchester Evening News have an update on Jadon Sancho, 21, to Manchester United, and it seems like the Red Devils, well, aren’t too bothered about signing the England international.

Sancho was linked with a move to United throughout last summer but Dortmund dug their heels in and kept hold of the talented winger.

He’s had a decent season for Dortmund in a tumultuous 2020-21 campaign (10 goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga and Champions League compared to 19 and 18 respectively for last season) but you get the sense the Bundesliga giants will be happy to cash in on him this summer.

Per the report, United aren’t too keen on splashing over $113 million on Sancho because of one man: Mason Greenwood.

The talented wide forward is back to his best after a slow start to 2020-21 and Greenwood could even push Sancho out of the England squad for the European Championships this summer.

With Edinson Cavani also signing a new one-year contract extension, plus Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial around too, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for forwards.

If United don’t make a move for Sancho it is likely that Chelsea will make a move, as a report in Bild in Germany suggests that Sancho wants to head back to England and play in the Premier League.

But would it be best for the winger to stick around at Dortmund for at least another season?

With Erling Haaland set to leave either this summer or in the summer of 2022, plus Jude Bellingham getting plenty of attention, Sancho may well be Dortmund’s main man next season.

Dortmund have had a tough season but Sancho and their young squad have rallied in recent weeks to get them back into the top four. For his development it may be better to stay at Dortmund, at least for one more season, and then see what the situation is at United with Cavani et al. in the summer of 2022.

Arsenal linked with French starlet

Eduardo Camavinga is one of those players that will be linked with a move each and every window until he leaves Rennes.

The French teenager, 18, is a full international and has been superb in Ligue 1 over the last few seasons after bursting onto the scene.

Camavinga is reportedly a top target for Arsenal according to LeSport 10, and Rennes value the teenager at $60 million.

Quite how Arsenal are going to afford to buy Camavinga is a head-scratcher given the likelihood they will not play in Europe next season, but he would slot in well with the young squad Mikel Arteta is putting together.

The Arsenal boss has said his team will be built around youngsters Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and the likes of Folarin Balogun coming through, and Camavinga would be a creative attacking midfielder at the center of the rebuild.

Arsenal have been linked with Houssem Aouar, 22, and with both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard expected to head back to Real Madrid from their loan spells this summer, they need extra creativity in midfield.

In truth, that has been one of their main problems all season long. Camavinga would help with that but he won’t come cheap.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2022, now is the time for Rennes to cash in given that they are unlikely to qualify for Europe next season and the financial problems in Ligue 1.

Arsenal will be one of a number of clubs chasing the talented youngster.

