Southampton – Crystal Palace should be an open, entertaining game on Tuesday (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles and Saints are battling to push towards the top of the bottom half of the table.

Southampton have had a horrible 2021, picking up fewer points than any other team in the Premier League so far this year. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have struggled with injuries to key players and have had defensive problems, but they are a dangerous team to play against. They also have a fantastic record against Palace over the years, so that will be encouraging.

Crystal Palace are solid and steady and secured their Premier League status for a ninth consecutive season after winning at Sheffield United at the weekend. Roy Hodgson’s contract runs out at the end of the season, as do the contracts of several players, as Palace will have a very busy, and interesting, summer ahead and can start planning for it.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Crystal Palace.

Team news

Southampton have Danny Ings back fit, as their top goalscorer has missed the last few games with a thigh injury. Oriol Romeu, Ryan Bertrand and Will Smallbone remain out injured.

Crystal Palace have had a horrible injury list as Connor Wickham, James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the favorites to prevail and are +108. Crystal Palace are at a very decent price at +240. The draw is +245.

Prediction

This is a tough game to call and it all depends on two men. Wilfried Zaha and Danny Ings. The former has struggled for goals in recent months and usually has a good battle against Saints, including James Ward-Prowse in particular. As for Ings, if he is fit enough to start that will be a huge boost for Saints. I’m going for a draw. Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

