Atletico Madrid wins, nears La Liga title ahead of Granada-Real Madrid

A day after Barcelona blinked in its first chance to put pressure on fellow title contenders Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone’s Atleti made sure to take advantage.

There were nerves late after Real Sociedad’s Igor Zubeldia scored in the 83rd minute, but ultimately goals from Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco before the half-hour mark were enough to grow Atleti’s table lead to four points over Barca and five on Real Madrid.

Real, however, does have three matches left. It’s a trio of doozies, however, with Granada and Athletic Bilbao away before a final day visit from Villarreal.

The Granada match is Wednesday, where a loss or draw would put Atleti within a win of its first title since 2013-14. Atleti’s wore La Liga’s crown 10 times, fewer than only Barca and Real.

Sevilla picked up a Wednesday win at home to Valencia, where Yunus Musah had a solid cameo for the visitors, so any Real slip could well see them (or Barca) in fourth at the end of a La Liga season for the first time in ages.

Huesca and Celta Vigo also picked up 1-0 wins over Athletic Bilbao and Getafe, respectively, results which man very different things to each.

Huesca climbs clear of the bottom three for now, two points ahead of 18th-place Real Valladolid and four clear of basement-dwelling Eibar. Both have played fewer matches than Huesca, however.

Celta’s win has it two points behind Villarreal in the fight for seventh.

